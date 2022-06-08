METRO MATTERS | Municipality takes months to fix Bethelsdorp reservoir leak

By Yolanda Palezweni -

After a stream of drinking water flowed down Heathcote Road in Bethelsdorp from a reservoir since February, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finally plugged the leak on Monday.



Quinton Marlon, from Heath Park in Bethelsdorp, said he had noticed the leak earlier in 2022 and told his ward councillor about it...