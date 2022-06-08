ActionSA appoints legal team to monitor Gupta arrest proceedings

ActionSA has appointed legal representatives to monitor proceedings after the arrest of the Gupta brothers.

The state capture-accused Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, were arrested in Dubai on Saturday after Interpol issued red notices for them in February.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba welcomed the arrests, saying it's good news for the people of SA.

“We celebrate after many months of having driven this issue in the public domain.

“We remain optimistic the arrests will lead to the extradition of the Gupta brothers, the extraction of further evidence against others involved in state capture, the incarceration of all individuals involved and the seizing of assets to recoup the losses to our country,” said Mashaba.

He said legal teams have been placed on a watching brief and will monitor every step of the process

“We have seen, time and again, how leaders in government have done what is right for the ANC and not for the people of SA. We have also seen a tendency for criminal justice matters to be treated like internal issues of the ANC,” he said.

“It is for this reason we will combine our welcoming of this news with a commitment to all South Africans that we will watch these proceedings very closely.”