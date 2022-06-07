Witness quizzed on 'contaminated crime scene' after Meyiwa murder
A defence advocate in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday continued cross-examination of the first state witness and implied that the crime scene was contaminated.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo, for accused five, described a bullet projectile found at the scene as being part of “leftover exhibits”.
“We have heard that someone cleaned the scene, so whatever you found was leftovers,” said Mshololo, during cross-examination of Sgt Thabo Mosia.
Mosia told the court he did not believe he had failed to do his job properly. Mshololo, however, argued that the projectile that was recovered had been collected after the crime scene was “contaminated” — during Mosia's second visit there.
“That bullet recovered on the kitchen counter, that was recovered under these circumstances, is the one linking the accused with this case, according to ballistic results,” she said.
Mosia had mentioned during his testimony that a bullet was found on the kitchen counter behind glass jars.
“When I arrived at the crime scene, I did not see it as a crime scene that was contaminated. I saw it as an ordinary crime scene,” Mosia said.
Mshololo referred to a statement submitted as evidence earlier by a witness, who cannot be named, stating that a woman by the name of Maggy Phiri had cleaned the house before the police arrived.
“Maggy Phiri started to pick up empties [alcohol bottles] on the floor. I asked why she was cleaning the house before the police arrived, she responded by saying she did not want the police to see that people who were inside the house were drinking,” read the statement.
Asked why blood was found in the sitting room and not the kitchen where Meyiwa was allegedly shot, Mosia said: “It is surprising to me, I can't answer.”
He conceded that the reason no blood was found on the kitchen floor could possibly be because the kitchen was cleaned.
TimesLIVE
