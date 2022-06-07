VWSA boss appointed business chamber vice-president

By Herald Reporter -

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has appointed VWSA chair and managing director Dr Robert Cisek as its new vice-president to replace MC Botha who recently stepped down after the completion of his term on the board.



Cisek has been part of the board since 2021 and in his new capacity will provide strategic support to the chamber's leadership team to strengthen the organisation’s advocacy and lobbying initiatives...