‘Survivor SA’ returns to Eastern Cape
The return of hit reality TV series Survivor SA to Eastern Cape shores has brought with it tons of jobs, money and exposure for rural areas surrounding the Great Fish River.
The latest instalment of Survivor SA: Return of the Outcast season 9, was shot at the Great Fish River Resort in the Ngqushwa Municipality and will be aired in July...
