Residents come together to renovate Motherwell mother’s fire-damaged home
Friends, neighbours determined to restore woman’s dignity, provide food and clothing for family
The spirit of ubuntu is on full display in a quiet street in Motherwell where residents banded together to feed, clothe and rebuild a pensioner’s house after parts of the modest home were destroyed by fire.
Deliwe Ngqina, 68, cried as she told how four people had invigorated the community of Zamulungisa Street to renovate her house, which had been partially destroyed on January 24...
