Quick arrests after Despatch murder
Two suspects accompanied by 12-year-old boy held after man stabbed to death at weekend
Crack work by Despatch detectives led to two swift arrests after a murder at the weekend in an informal settlement.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the suspects were arrested on Monday morning after the murder in the Despatch informal settlement of Bayland...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.