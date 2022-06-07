Protests at court as alleged killer of young mom appears

Premium By Devon Koen -

Protesters calling for justice and the end to gender-based violence gathered outside the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the man suspected of the murder of young mother Olwethu Gaju made a brief appearance.



Xolisa Tyombo, accused of the December 2021 murder of Gaju, 20, was released on bail shortly after his arrest...