Pastor arrested after teen’s death in alleged exorcism ritual

It is alleged the children were assaulted, beaten and had water and salt poured over their bodies and noses before being released to their parents. However, Sonjica didn’t return home.

Her mother reported the incident to officials at her daughter’s school.

At the family home, a group of community members gathered to show support for the grieving family.

Mxolisi Jula, who spoke on behalf of the family, said had they not been a law-abiding family, things could have turned out differently if they sought revenge.

“Maybe some of us would either be in hospital or detained in prison,” said Jula, who is a councillor in the area.

He said the five teenage children had been close friends and Sonjica was soft-spoken.

Deputy principal of Bheki High School, Grace Mavundla, which the five children attended, said two parents, including Sonjica’s mother, had told teachers their children had gone on a religious retreat

“We did not read much into this, thinking maybe this was a family thing,” said Mavundla.

She said a week later a family representative told them the child had died.

Khoza said those who assaulted the children had clear intentions to inflict pain.

“It is unfortunate that people who are supposed to protect children, including the church, were involved in such abuse, leading to the death of a child. We want to see all those involved in the assaults, torturing and brutal killing of children arrested.”

She said the allegations were very serious, especially as the church was supposed to be a “sanctuary” for children.