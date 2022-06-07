Move to suspend Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss
Qaba given seven days to respond to allegations over SMME middleman contract
Nelson Mandela Bay’s economic development boss, Anele Qaba, will be asked to provide reasons he should not be suspended for his role in hiring a company that acted as a middleman between the municipality and SMMEs.
The decision to give Qaba seven days to respond to allegations contained in a PwC report was debated at Thursday’s council meeting behind closed doors...
