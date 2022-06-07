Move to suspend Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss

Qaba given seven days to respond to allegations over SMME middleman contract

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Nelson Mandela Bay’s economic development boss, Anele Qaba, will be asked to provide reasons he should not be suspended for his role in hiring a company that acted as a middleman between the municipality and SMMEs.



The decision to give Qaba seven days to respond to allegations contained in a PwC report was debated at Thursday’s council meeting behind closed doors...