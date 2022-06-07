International award-winning body builder from Addo receives hero’s welcome home

Addo bodybuilding champion, Mongezi Mata, received a hero's welcome at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Monday when he returned from Slovenia.

Mata secured the top spot in the men’s bodybuilding division in the over-90kg weight class at the International Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (IBFF) World Championship in Slovenia at the weekend.

The 31-year-old landed with his trophies at the airport in Gqeberha on Monday where he was welcomed by a crowd of proud supporters.

Sarah Baartman District Municipality executive mayor Deon De Vos congratulated Mata for his outstanding performance.

The municipality supported Mata with a donation towards his return flight to ensure he competed in the international championship.

“We hope that young people will be motivated and encouraged by Mr Mata’s achievement. Anything is possible if we work hard to achieve it,” De Vos said.

Mata started lifting weights and jogging when he was 13-years-old.

He was initially trained by professional bodybuilder Lwazi Buso, who sparked his interest in the sport.

Mata’s first big win was in 2019 at a bodybuilding show in Tshwane for the same weight class, which led to him qualifying to compete in Slovenia.

But just as his journey into international bodybuilding was meant to kick off, Mata was forced to pull out due to financial reasons.

He qualified again in 2020 but the Slovenia competition was called off due to Covid-19.

After taking second place at the Southern Bodybuilding Championships in 2021 in Mossel Bay, he met Andre van Niekerk who went on to coach him.

He then secured a spot at the 2022 Slovenia championships where he was hosted by IBFF president Duško Madžarović.

HeraldLIVE