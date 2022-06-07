Here's what you need to know about eThekwini's proposed R100 rural areas service tax
The eThekwini municipality is proposing a R100 monthly flat tax to all households in rural areas to pay for services.
The announcement was made by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda during his state of the city address.
WHY THE TAX?
According to Kaunda, rapid population growth in rural areas over the past few years has led to increased demand for water, electricity and refuse collection services.
“What is compounding our woes is that while most rural areas are accessing some services like water supply, they are not paying for them,” he said.
Kaunda said the municipality will present the proposal to the Ingonyama Trust Board, the Zulu royal organisation that owns rural land in Durban.
“Due to rapid urbanisation, areas regarded as rural saw a dramatic growth in households, resulting in an increase in demand for basic services.
“The provision of basic services in rural areas continues to be an unreachable target because of the movement of people from urban areas to rural areas,” he said.
Kaunda said the recent floods in the province washed away some road infrastructure, making it hard to access roads in township and rural communities.
“Last year, we committed to upgrading 42.5km of access roads in rural and township communities from gravel to tar. We are pleased to report the city has been able to achieve more than 83% of our target.
“However, due to the recent floods, some of this road infrastructure was severely damaged and through the reprioritisation of the budget, the city has allocated R1bn for new roads and maintenance.”
Levy unreasonable
The shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo rejected the proposal and said it was “anti-poor”.
Speaking on eNCA, leader S’Bu Zikode said service delivery in rural areas was at an all-time low, with rubbish often lying uncollected in streets.
“Under the economic situation, we do not think any reasonable government will propose such a tax, unless the rate of unemployment is being addressed,” he said.
Zikode said expecting rural communities, who are already suffering, to pay was not a proper plan.
“Trash is piling up everywhere but people are paying rates and do not get a return,” he said.
“We believe the Ingonyama Trust is for the people and do not think his majesty would allow such an increase, knowing very well the people of KwaZulu-Natal in rural areas are suffering and living under serious poverty.”
