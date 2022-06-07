Floyd Shivambu and Fana Mokoena believe evidence may be manufactured to shield Ramaphosa
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and former MP Fana Mokoena believe President Cyril Ramaphosa may escape accountability for an alleged cover-up of a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.
Mokoena said “stories” will be made up by the police ministry and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to protect Ramaphosa and ensure criminal charges laid against him don't stick.
“[Police minister Bheki] Cele and [NPA head Shamila] Batohi will most probably do everything in their power to avoid charging Ramaphosa. We will hear all sorts of ridiculous stories why they can’t charge him.
“Being charged is the mouse trap Ramaphosa will fight. It is his undoing. Cele and Batohi must stick to the law,” said Mokoena.
Shivambu theorised that government institutions, including the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) and SA Revenue Service (Sars), will manufacture evidence in Ramaphosa's favour.
“Fictional buyers will be sought, the amounts understated, SARB and SARS approvals backdated. Then press conference on Friday to tell lies with impunity.”
Ramaphosa has been mired in controversy after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against him last week, emanating “from the theft of millions of US dollars, (reportedly more than $4m) concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker”.
Fraser accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime from authorities and claimed to be in possession of evidence showing the incident happened in February 2020.
Ramaphosa, however, denied involvement in criminal activity.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation.
Cele told journalists on Friday cases don't get reported directly to him.
“Nobody reports cases to me. They investigate, take them to court and many of those cases, I will see at court. This one was opened a few days ago. Like all other cases, it will be investigated.”
On Monday, the president indicated he will appear before the ANC integrity commission to answer allegations against him.
TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa told the party’s national working committee (NWC) he would appear before the integrity commission, after Tony Yengeni called on him to step aside and allow an acting president to take over. Yengeni also suggested the president appear before the commission.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed the upcoming appearance.
