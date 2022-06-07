×

Fight over Nelson Mandela Bay’s third city boss in court

Nqwazi seeks urgent interim interdict against bid to boot her out

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley - 07 June 2022

A few days after she was unceremoniously booted out of her job and immediately replaced, former city boss Noxolo Nqwazi has turned to the courts in the hope of overturning the Nelson Mandela Bay council’s decision.

She wants the Gqeberha high court to stop the municipality from signing a contract with Lonwabo Ngoqo, who was appointed by the council at a late-night meeting on Thursday...

