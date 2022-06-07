Fight over Nelson Mandela Bay’s third city boss in court
Nqwazi seeks urgent interim interdict against bid to boot her out
A few days after she was unceremoniously booted out of her job and immediately replaced, former city boss Noxolo Nqwazi has turned to the courts in the hope of overturning the Nelson Mandela Bay council’s decision.
She wants the Gqeberha high court to stop the municipality from signing a contract with Lonwabo Ngoqo, who was appointed by the council at a late-night meeting on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.