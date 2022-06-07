Chamber nails poor management as source of Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber blames poor management for the water supply crisis in the metro and says the only solution now is urgent co-operative action.
Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said on Monday it was important to recognise the situation for what it was...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.