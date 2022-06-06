WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
The murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
TimesLIVE
