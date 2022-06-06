WATCH | Inside Ramaphosa’s ‘rare game’ farm and previous controversy

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, continues to make headlines after allegations of a multimillion-dollar robbery.

The alleged robbery came to light after former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa last week.

Fraser alleged the burglary was committed by criminals who conspired with Ramaphosa’s domestic worker.

He accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime from police and laid complaints of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping, interrogation and bribery.