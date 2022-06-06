Unemployed youngsters make a splash at Bloemendal car wash
Eighteen months ago, Luke Francis of Bloemendal in the Bay’s northern areas spotted an opportunity to start a car wash in a cul-de-sac in his neighbourhood and provide weekend jobs for young people.
Francis, 25, who lives in Scholz Street and works at a glass and aluminium company, used his own money to clean the cul-de-sac, which had been used as an illegal dumping site...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.