Two suspects arrested for ‘trying bribe’ to see child rape case withdrawn

Two suspects who allegedly tried to bribe a community activist to persuade the parents of a 10-year-old child who was raped to drop the charges will appear in the Phalaborwa magistrate's court on Monday.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 40, were arrested on Friday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects, both foreign nationals, reportedly tried to bribe a local community activist in Namakgale, outside Phalaborwa, to influence the parents of a 10-year-old child who was allegedly raped by their Bangladeshi friend to drop the charges.

“The 10-year-old child went to the suspect’s shop in Namakgale on May 8 at about 11am to buy an airtime voucher. Instead of serving her, the suspect locked the door and raped the child inside. He then let her go,” he said.

He said the rape was reported and the suspect was arrested at his shop on the same day. The case against the accused was postponed to June 20 for further police investigation.

Mojapelo said the two suspects allegedly offered to pay the activist to use of his influence to convince the parents to withdraw the charges against their countryman.

“After paying a portion of the money, members of the provincial anti-corruption unit pounced on the two suspects and arrested them,” he said

TimesLIVE