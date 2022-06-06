Trial of apartheid cops accused of killing MK’s Simelane postponed for medical report

The case against two former apartheid police officers accused of kidnapping and killing Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) operative Nokuthula Simelane in 1983 has been postponed to allow for a full report on the ability of one of the accused to stand trial.

On Monday Willem Coetzee and Anton Pretorius appeared in the Pretoria high court where they were expected to stand trial for Simelane’s death.

Advocate Jaap Cilliers, for both accused, informed the court Coetzee has been assessed by a doctor who produced a preliminary report on his health which indicated he suffered from dementia.

“According to the preliminary report Mr Coetzee cannot understand and follow criminal proceedings or complex discussions,” Cilliers said.

Coetzee suffered Covid-19 complications last month. His lawyer said the doctor conducting an assessment will complete his work and a final report will be sent to the prosecutors.

Cilliers said it was crucial for the medical assessment to be completed because Coetzee’s current state of health could be temporary.