Sharp-eyed police detain five men after stolen gun found in car

Observant police detained five men and confiscated a stolen firearm in Newton Park on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men were stopped and searched after acting suspiciously while seen driving in a vehicle in Newton Park.

The police found a .38 revolver hidden in the broken dashboard and five rounds of ammunition in the back of the vehicle.

The firearm was reported stolen in Msombomvu in December 2007.

“It is alleged that at about 3.30pm, the members noticed a white VW Polo with the five occupants driving towards the intersections of 7th Avenue and Newton Street.

“The members monitored the vehicle and when the driver saw the police vehicle, he turned into Pickering Street and increased speed.

“The vehicle was stopped and the driver was known to the members.”

She said the police confiscated the stolen firearm and detained the five men, aged between 25-35 years old, for further investigation.

A case of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition was opened and the firearm will be sent for ballistics analysis.

