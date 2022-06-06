×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sharp-eyed police detain five men after stolen gun found in car

By Herald Reporter - 06 June 2022
Police have detained five men after a stolen firearm, as well as five rounds of ammunition, was found in a vehicle they were seen driving in on Sunday
ITEMS RECOVERED: Police have detained five men after a stolen firearm, as well as five rounds of ammunition, was found in a vehicle they were seen driving in on Sunday
Image: GARETH WILSON

Observant police detained five men and confiscated a stolen firearm in Newton Park on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men were stopped and searched after acting suspiciously while seen driving in a vehicle in Newton Park.

The police found a .38 revolver hidden in the broken dashboard and five rounds of ammunition in the back of the vehicle.

The firearm was reported stolen in Msombomvu in December 2007.

“It is alleged that at about 3.30pm, the members noticed a white VW Polo with the five occupants driving towards the intersections of 7th Avenue and Newton Street.

“The members monitored the vehicle and when the driver saw the police vehicle, he turned into Pickering Street and increased speed.

“The vehicle was stopped and the driver was known to the members.”

She said the police confiscated the stolen firearm and detained the five men, aged between 25-35 years old, for further investigation. 

A case of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition was opened and the firearm will be sent for ballistics analysis.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read