Protesters outside court where boyfriend of slain Olwethu Gaju, 20, set to appear
Protesters gathered outside the New Brighton magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday, where the man suspected of killing Olwethu Gaju, 20, in December 2021, was expected to appear.
Olwethu’s body was found by her twin brother, Lutho, in her boyfriend Xolisa Tyombo’s bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and burn marks on her back.
Protesters have gathered outside the New Brighton Magistrate's Court where the man suspected of killing Olwethu Gaju, 20, in December is expected to appear. Olwethu was found with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and burn marks on her back.#JusticeForOlwethu #AwayWithGBV pic.twitter.com/YpYHEJnTjb— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) June 6, 2022
After Lutho realised Olwethu was dead, Tyombo arrived at the scene.
Lutho then attacked Tyombo.
The police intervened when they arrived at the scene, and arrested Tyombo.
He is expected to to appear in court on Monday.
Protesters including members of the ANC Women’s League and EFF gathered outside the court calling for an end to gender-based violence.
This is a developing story.
