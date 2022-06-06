×

News

Protesters outside court where boyfriend of slain Olwethu Gaju, 20, set to appear

By Herald Reporter - 06 June 2022
Protesters outside the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday, where the man suspected of killing Olwethu Gaju, 20, is due to appear
NO MORE: Protesters outside the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday, where the man suspected of killing Olwethu Gaju, 20, is due to appear
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Protesters gathered outside the New Brighton magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday, where the man suspected of killing Olwethu Gaju, 20, in December 2021, was  expected to appear.

Olwethu’s body was found by her twin brother, Lutho, in her boyfriend Xolisa Tyombo’s bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and burn marks on her back.

After Lutho realised Olwethu was dead, Tyombo arrived at the scene.

Lutho then attacked Tyombo.

The police intervened when they arrived at the scene, and arrested Tyombo. 

He is expected to to appear in court on Monday.

Protesters including members of the ANC Women’s League and EFF gathered outside the court calling for an end to gender-based violence.

This is a developing story. 

