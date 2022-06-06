Malabar Clinic hours extended

By Roslyn Baatjies -

The Malabar Clinic in Gqeberha’s northern areas has added a work day to their week following residents’ pleas for extended operating hours.



Ward 10 councillor Lennie Moodley vowed earlier in 2022 to have the clinic open for five days a week after receiving several complaints from residents about not receiving their medication and feeling unsafe going to the Helenvale Clinic...