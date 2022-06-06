Livingstone hospital struggles with suppliers due to nonpayment

By Devon Koen -

The Eastern Cape health department has no choice but to immediately act on an unfolding humanitarian crisis at Gqeberha’s Livingstone Hospital after it emerged that service providers had allegedly not been paid for vital equipment needed to perform orthopaedic surgeries.



DA MPL Jane Cowley tabled an uncontested motion in the provincial legislature last week calling for the department to immediately settle all outstanding payments to Johnson & Johnson and other providers dating back to 2019...