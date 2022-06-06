Lewis scores big at Kariega International Film Festival
Cape Town filmmaker Whanie Lewis and his production company, Foolproof Entertainment, won several awards at the recent inaugural Kariega International Film Festival, held at the the Barkley Street Theatre.
Hosted by arts and media nonprofit Wild Sunshine Media, the festival showcased the work of filmmakers from six countries...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.