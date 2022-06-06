I am over 50 and can get a booster shot, but will it help?

South Africans over the age of 50 are eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying the additional jab may help ensure protection against the coronavirus.

The national health department announced that from Monday all people in that age group can receive another dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The dose must be taken at least 120 days or four months after you received your last Pfizer or Johnson&Johnson Covid-19 jab.

The department said this was part of efforts by government to achieve population immunity and protect vulnerable groups, especially those living with comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.

The International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities and WHO recently issued updated guidelines for healthcare workers about the Covid-19 vaccine. They explained that while the effectiveness of a second booster for all age groups was being studied and may not be needed, evidence shows it is important for those who are immunocompromised