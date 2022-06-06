Going once, twice sold — police auction in Gqeberha

Everything from bicycles and TVs to furniture and tools will go under the hammer at a police auction next Tuesday, June 14.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the wide variety of items were on display at the Southdene Auction Centre in Forrest Hill Drive on Monday, June 13, between 9am and 2pm.

“All prospective buyers must register on the viewing date,” she said.

“Proof of identity and residence must be produced on registration. No registration fees will be charged.”

She said strict Covid protocols would be maintained, with only 10 people allowed in the auction centre at a time during viewing.

“The auction will take place on Tuesday at 10am.

“Conditions of sale can be obtained from the auctioneer on the day of the auction.”

For further details contact Warrant Officer Gerhard Fourie from SAPS Mount Road on 083-448-3207 or email: FourieG2@saps.gov.za.

