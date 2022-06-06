×

News

Fire damages classrooms at Gauteng school

By TimesLIVE - 06 June 2022
One of the school’s general assistants sounded the alarm. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ anyvidstudio

Eight classrooms were damaged after a fire broke out at Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on Sunday.

The Gauteng education department said one of the school’s general assistants sounded the alarm and the local fire brigade managed to douse the blaze.

“Unfortunately, eight foundation phase (grades R to 3) classrooms and the school’s storeroom were damaged,” the department said.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

 

