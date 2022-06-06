Eastern Cape has special place in ActionSA leader’s heart

Premium By Sithandiwe Velaphi -

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the East London area occupied a special place in his heart because when he established a black natural hair care product in 1985, his first big order came from the city.



Mashaba was speaking to the Dispatch (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) at the Eastern Cape official launch of his party at the East London ICC on Saturday...