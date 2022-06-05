KZN premier Sihle Zikalala lays assault charges against broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has opened an assault and crimen injuria case against former Ukhozi FM broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu.

In a statement, Zikala's office said the case had been opened at the Durban Central police station after the two were involved in a confrontation on Saturday.

“Charges against Mchunu include assault and crimen injuria after an incident which took place during the Ingoma Kazwelonke competition held at Moses Mabhida Stadium,” said spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

“There has been a series of recent episodes during which Mr Ngizwe Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at the premier without justification or provocation. In continuation of this widely publicised mode of attack on the premier, yesterday Mr Mchunu escalated this when he came over to the exclusive area where the premier was seated, and started hurling insults at the premier. As a result, people nearby had to intervene,” Mabaso said.

So bad was the situation that Zikalala had to leave the event.

“As a public servant and private individual, the premier reserves all rights applicable to him in terms of our constitution. In this regard the premier stands ready and is duty bound to exhaust all legal avenues to protect himself and the dignity of the office he occupies from unscrupulous and unwarranted attacks by individuals such as Mr Mchunu,” Mabaso said.

Speaking to the SABC Mchunu suggested he was attacked by Zikalala.

He said while at the event, he had been summoned by Zikalala and, as a form of respect, knelt down besides the premier to hear what he had to say. This was in full view of other delegates.

“He asked me wangifunani wena?” which loosely translates to why are you always after me.

“Although he was sitting, he was extremely drunk. Even before I responded ... he hit me. Nomagugu Simelane, the MEC of health, rose up and said don't do this ... She was in tears because she knows exactly what damage the premier was causing hitting me in front of everyone,” he alleged.

TimesLIVE