IN PICS | Miss Transgender 2022 says she is sharing her crown with every trans person
The newly crowned Miss Transgender SA will advocate for LGBTQA rights, serve her community and create projects that will benefit the transgender community.
Avania Dollca, 20, was crowned in a pageant held in Newlands East, northwest of Durban, on Saturday night.
She said she was very excited about her win and wanted to share her crown and title with “every queen” that hasn't had an opportunity to walk in her shoes.
“This is for you, girls. I want to try my level best to inspire each and every transgender out there to feel free and to come out for who they are and not to feel bad for [it].”
Dollca said she was six when she realised she was not who society perceived her to be. It was then she started to dress like a girl.
“When I told my mother, she cried about it and thereafter she accepted me for who I am and my father followed suit”, said Dollca.
She now works as a beautician at Pravina's Hair and Beauty.
Eight contestants competed for the crown
The pageant saw the top three winners walk away with a one-year bursary in nursing. “This is to improve their lives. They will give back to their respective communities,” said the pageant's director Kattia McWhite.
“The winner also gets cash prize,” she said. The amount was not disclosed.
The participants showcased their styles in casual wear, swimwear and evening gowns.
There was ululating and screaming from the crowd as they called out the names of their preferred contestant when the results were announced.
“Girls, we are always here for you. If you feel that you need to speak to anybody, try to find a transgender friend who you can come out to. Don't hide who you are, tell your parents that you are a certain way,” Dollca said.
