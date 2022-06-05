Fraser's allegations are nothing but 'dirty politics', says Ramaphosa

Speaking at the closing of the ANC Limpopo conference, Ramaphosa said it was clear this was part of a political agenda.

He said the allegations by Fraser were part of a plot to deter him from fighting corruption.

“I will continue to fight corruption and some of these things clearly have their own political agenda and we are all aware of that, but it will not deter me from fighting corruption because I have never stolen taxpayers' money,” Ramaphosa said.

He said there was no truth to the allegations and emphasised his conscience did not allow him to be involved in any crime. He also told delegates at the conference the money taken from his property was proceeds from selling cattle.

“This, what’s being reported, was a clear business transaction of selling animals and the amount involved is far less than what is being bandied in the press,” Ramaphosa said, dismissing the amount of $4m put forward by Fraser.

Ramaphosa, however, did not disclose what the correct amount is.