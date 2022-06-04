Just over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths reported

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday showed 2,028 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,965,422.

The NICD said this increase represents a 9.8% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 35 deaths, 10 of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,285 to date.