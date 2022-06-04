Former Bay teacher launches foundation for people with dementia
When former northern areas teacher Beulah Shadrache left SA to teach in the UK in 2001, she vowed to share the knowledge she acquired abroad with the community she came from.
More than two decades later, she has done exactly that and recently launched her foundation to support Gqeberha residents affected by dementia...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.