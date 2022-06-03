'What went wrong?': Bheki Cele on SAPS plan to up the ante in fight against crime

Police minister Bheki Cele said the first three months of the year were brutal and unsafe for many South Africans as he announced the quarterly crime statistics on Friday.

During that time SA was marred by more sexual violence, murders and assaults compared to the same time last year.

Presenting the figures in parliament,, Cele said contact crimes increased by 15%, which included murder (up by 22.2%) and sexual offences (up by 13.7%). Rape also increased by 13.7%.

Cele asked during his presentation: “What went wrong?”

At a meeting with provincial police commissioners they agreed provinces, districts, clusters and police stations “need to do things differently if we want to see desired outcomes”.

This would start with minor to major changes, including improving work conditions of officers.

“Ensure the availability of the required tools of the trade to respond to crime and rooting out officers who choose to intentionally fail the communities they are meant to serve.”