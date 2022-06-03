WATCH LIVE | Police minister Bheki Cele announces quarterly crime stats
Police minister Bheki Cele is releasing the quarterly crime statistics on Friday. The period covers crimes between January 1 and the end of March 2022.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
