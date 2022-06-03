×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Table Mountain cableway to shut for five weeks in July and August

By TimesLIVE - 03 June 2022
The Table Mountain cableway will shut down for maintenance from July 25. File photo.
The Table Mountain cableway will shut down for maintenance from July 25. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cable car operations at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company will be suspended from July 25 to allow safety maintenance work on its infrastructure.

The shutdown is scheduled until August 28.

“The process this year is extensive and complex, which will require a five-week complete shutdown as the work scheduled for this year cannot be carried out between normal operations,” said MD Wahida Parker.

Emile Streicher, the company's executive manager of technical, said: “The focus for this year will be on the track-ropes which carry most of the weight of the cable cars, along with the brackets from which the cabins are suspended and the hydraulic braking system at the lower station.”

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read