Nelson Mandela Bay’s unspent R314m housing grant could be rescued by development agency
The Housing Development Agency (HDA) is one step away from being appointed as an implementing agent to manage a R314m grant on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The human settlements committee in the city agreed to enter into an agreement with the agency for the upgrading of informal settlements...
