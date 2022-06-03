×

Malema, Ndlozi assault trial to go ahead after bid to get it quashed fails

Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
03 June 2022
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi consult their legal representative during an adjournment of a previous hearing at the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

The Randburg magistrate’s court has dismissed the discharge application brought by EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

They had brought a section 174 application arguing that the state does not have sufficient evidence for a conviction.

The case is set to resume after a short adjournment.

Defence advocate Laurence Hodes SC said Malema and Ndlozi are ready to testify.

They are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

They have pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

 

