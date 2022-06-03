LISTEN | Child protection week: Abductions and a device to track your children
The number of child abductions and killings in the country is appalling. Innovator Ntombizodwa Kepeyi has designed a tracker with features that could be key in solving missing children cases.
Missing Children SA’s Bianca van Aswegen says the number of children going missing in the country is shocking. Activists say the systems are not working and are failing children.
