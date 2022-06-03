Justice Sisi Khampepe to probe racism allegations at Stellenbosch University

De Villiers said Khampepe has an outstanding professional reputation, invaluable experience and is a person of impeccable integrity.

“SU takes a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and violence on campus,” he said.

“As communicated before, we want to strengthen existing and are implementing new comprehensive measures to combat such violations and continue to improve those measures on an ongoing basis. The SU leadership is sensitive to the wellbeing of the entire student and staff community and the impact of such incidents on our SU community.”

The university said the commission may, at its own discretion, receive any evidence that is relevant to its mandate from any person and in a manner determined by the commissioner.

This may include but is not limited to the witnesses whose evidence will be presented, the invitation of written submissions from the campus community, and any other actions deemed necessary by it.

It is expected the commission will commence in the middle of June.

The report, with its findings and recommendations, will be submitted to the rector and vice-chancellor on a date agreed on between the university and the commission.

Khampepe was appointed as a judge of the Constitutional Court in 2009. She retired in October 2021.

TimesLIVE