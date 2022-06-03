Human Rights Commission to sue Hofmeyr in Gqeberha court

Controversial singer Steve Hofmeyr has found himself in hot water again after allegedly making defamatory comments about the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) community.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is expected to institute legal proceedings against Hofmeyr in the high court in Gqeberha on Friday, after receiving complaints about certain remarks he allegedly made on social media after the launch of Disney+ in the country.

In a post in April, Hofmeyr, apparently referencing the “+” in the LGBTIQ+ abbreviation, allegedly said: “...Waar my generasie geleer het om met muise, eende en honde te praat gaan ons kinders geleer word hoe om met muise, eende en honde seks te hê ...”

The comment translates to: “Where my generation learnt to talk to mice, ducks and dogs, our children are going to be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs”.

According to the commission, Hofmeyr’s comments may seriously demean and humiliate members of the LGBTIQ+ community, affecting their rights to equality and dignity, as determined in sections 9 and 10 of the constitution.

The commission said in a statement on Thursday the comments, reportedly made in response to Disney’s undertaking to move towards greater inclusivity on its platform, might be in contravention of Section 11 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

“Serious harassment towards the LGBTIQ+ community therefore needs to be addressed summarily.

“The commission underscores the importance of promoting and protecting the rights of all LGBTIQ+ and of gender non-conforming persons.”

This is a developing story and we are in the process of reaching out to Hofmeyr for comment.

HeraldLIVE