Frustrations over electricity leave one dead, property destroyed

Man killed by falling street light as enraged residents of Gunguluza township in KwaNobuhle torch vehicles, councillor’s house

A violent rampage by frustrated Gunguluza township residents left one person dead, a councillor’s house torched and three vehicles incinerated in KwaNobuhle on Thursday morning.



Nkosinathi Lukas, 38, was killed when a dug-up street light fell on his head...