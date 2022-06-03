×

Frustrations over electricity leave one dead, property destroyed

Man killed by falling street light as enraged residents of Gunguluza township in KwaNobuhle torch vehicles, councillor’s house

By Mandilakhe Kwababana and Siyamtanda Capa - 03 June 2022

A violent rampage by frustrated Gunguluza township residents left one person dead, a councillor’s house torched and three vehicles incinerated in KwaNobuhle on Thursday morning.

Nkosinathi Lukas, 38, was killed when a dug-up street light fell on his head...

