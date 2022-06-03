Frustrations over electricity leave one dead, property destroyed
Man killed by falling street light as enraged residents of Gunguluza township in KwaNobuhle torch vehicles, councillor’s house
A violent rampage by frustrated Gunguluza township residents left one person dead, a councillor’s house torched and three vehicles incinerated in KwaNobuhle on Thursday morning.
Nkosinathi Lukas, 38, was killed when a dug-up street light fell on his head...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.