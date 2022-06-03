×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

CRIME STATS | 6,083 murders recorded in first three months of this year

Alex Patrick
Reporter
03 June 2022
More than 6,000 people were murdered in the first three months of 2022. File photo.
More than 6,000 people were murdered in the first three months of 2022. File photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

From January to March 2022, 6,083 people were murdered in the country, an increase of 22,2% from the same period last year when 4,976 murders were recorded.

This is according to a presentation by police in parliament on Friday morning ahead of the quarterly crime statistics briefing at noon when police minister Bheki Cele is expected to report on the details of crime. 

The stats compare lockdown level 1 this year with lockdown level 3 in 2021.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read