'Bheki Cele must go' — SA shocked at rising crime levels

The latest crime statistics have led to calls for the transformation of the criminal justice system to ensure the safety of all South Africans.

Murder, sexual offences, attempted murder and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm are some of the crimes on the rise.

Murder increased by 22.2%, sexual offences 13.7%, attempted murder 24.8% and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm by 18.1%. Common assault and common robbery increased by 17.6% and 13% respectively.