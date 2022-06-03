Another blow for staggering Rufane Donkin Primary

Staff in despair after dilapidated Gelvandale school targeted by burglars for third time in a week

Hope has slowly diminished at Rufane Donkin Primary over the last few years, and it very nearly vanished on Thursday after the latest burglary at the Gelvandale school.



The evidence of its dire situation remains on display, with overcrowded classrooms, broken windows and a half-built additional wing abandoned by the department of education more than a decade ago...