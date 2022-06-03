×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Another blow for staggering Rufane Donkin Primary

Staff in despair after dilapidated Gelvandale school targeted by burglars for third time in a week

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 03 June 2022

Hope has slowly diminished at Rufane Donkin Primary over the last few years, and it very nearly vanished on Thursday after the latest burglary at the Gelvandale school.

The evidence of its dire situation remains on display, with overcrowded classrooms, broken windows and a half-built additional wing abandoned by the department of education more than a decade ago...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read