Shacks torched in Hankey protest over murders

By Devon Koen -

Police are at the scene of a protest in Hankey which saw several shacks at an informal settlement near the town being set alight on Wednesday night.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that between 6pm and midnight the residents of Entabeni and Mountainview informal settlements, including Lesotho citizens, had been escorted out of the area by police to a neighbouring area for their own safety...