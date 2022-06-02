Reapplied for the R350 grant? Here's when you could get your money

Payments for the new cycle of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant will be made from mid-June to beneficiaries who reapplied.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said the new cycle is from April after the grant was moved to the Social Assistance Act following the end of the national state of disaster.

Sassa said it had not yet paid beneficiaries for April and May.

“Sassa will continue clearing outstanding payments from the previous cycle as and when the bank details are confirmed,” said the agency.

The payments will not be done together, but will be done month by month.

“More than one payment may be made in a month, but no-one will receive double payments.

“Sassa will make these multiple payments in a month until the backlog is finalised, whereafter monthly payments will resume.”