Poor pay, trauma and lack of benefits among factors driving cops to suicide

Police trade unions on Wednesday laid bare the plight of their members who they say are unfairly compensated, overworked, traumatised and receive just a R400 “danger allowance”.

These and several other issues are reportedly driving them to suicide, which police minister Bheki Cele in March said was happening at an alarming rate.

An internal report presented at parliament's portfolio committee on police shows that within the police service since April 2019 there were 102 cases of individual suicide and 38 of homicide/suicide.

These figures increased slightly in the 2021/2022 financial year compared to the previous two financial years.

“This disturbing challenge has regrettably worsened to include femicide as it has been reported that numerous members have taken both their lives and the lives of their partners,” said Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union's (Popcru) Tryphina Phihlela.

“The same can deplorably be said with regards to the danger allowance which has been set at R400 since 2001,” she said.