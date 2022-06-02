Northern Lights shines brighter than ever
School for physically challenged children in northern areas still going strong after 40 years
Retired nursing sister Maggie Cunningham, from West End, never realised that her question about the availability of a school for physically challenged children in the northern areas in 1969 would result in the establishment of the Northern Lights School 13 years later.
That question, during a visit to Cape Recife School decades ago, has led to Northern Lights celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.