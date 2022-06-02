Northern Lights shines brighter than ever

School for physically challenged children in northern areas still going strong after 40 years

By Roslyn Baatjies

Retired nursing sister Maggie Cunningham, from West End, never realised that her question about the availability of a school for physically challenged children in the northern areas in 1969 would result in the establishment of the Northern Lights School 13 years later.



That question, during a visit to Cape Recife School decades ago, has led to Northern Lights celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022...