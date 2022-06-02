×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Northern Lights shines brighter than ever

School for physically challenged children in northern areas still going strong after 40 years

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 02 June 2022

Retired nursing sister Maggie Cunningham, from West End, never realised that her question about the availability of a school for physically challenged children in the northern areas in 1969 would result in the establishment of the Northern Lights School 13 years later.

That question, during a visit to Cape Recife School decades ago, has led to Northern Lights celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read